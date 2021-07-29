STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government likely to seek seed money of Rs 400 crore for river Boards from Centre

As per the Jal Shakti Ministry notification, the State should deposit Rs 200 crore each in KRMB and GRMB bank accounts within 60 days of the publication of the notification.

Published: 29th July 2021

As Srisailam is brimming with water, the officials demanded that the KRMB Board meeting should decide the water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the current water year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is likely to ask the Central government to give seed money of Rs 400 crore proposed in the Jal Shakti Ministry notification for River Management Boards. The Jal Shakti Ministry in its notification wanted Rs 200 crore each for Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board as one-time seed money for the Boards. As per the notification, the State should deposit Rs 200 crore each in KRMB and GRMB bank accounts within 60 days of the publication of the notification, enabling the Boards to discharge their functions effectively. 

However, when asked whether the State government is providing money to the Boards, a top official of Irrigation Department said that they would ask the Centre to provide the seed money to Boards. “The State government is unable to provide regular budgetary amounts to the Boards. How, can we give seed money,” the official wondered. 

Besides, the annual amount to be paid towards the Boards will further increase once the Boards deploy CISF personnel and take up other works. Meanwhile, the officials said that the Irrigation Department would submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to the KRMB. The Board has asked DPRs of 35 projects, including 30 minor schemes. “Of the 35 projects, only five or six are important and we will submit DPRs of these projects,” an official said. 

The TS officials also reiterated their stand and insisted that the KRMB Board meeting should be convened, instead of the three-member meeting. As Srisailam is brimming with water, the officials demanded that the KRMB Board meeting should decide the water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the current water year.

