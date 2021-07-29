Telangana objects to unauthorised diversion of Krishna water by Andhra, demands 50:50 ratio

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising objections over unauthorised diversion of Krishna water to Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, located outside the Krishna river basin, the Telangana government on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) not to allow AP to draw water without the consent of the Board.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman, Telangana Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said, "Telangana has not received any requisition from KRMB for releases from the Pothireddypadu head regulator. Hence, AP is conveniently trying to seek permission though it is actually diverting water."

Telangana also reiterated its demand that the KRMB should follow sharing arrangement of 50:50 ratio from this water year and also restrain AP from diverting Krishna water to outside the basin before meeting in-basin needs fully.

It may be mentioned here that it is a normal practice that the three-member committee of the KRMB or the full board meeting of the KRMB decides the water sharing every year between the states of AP and Telangana. However, this year the meeting was not held, even though the Srisailam was overflowing. Telangana objected to the diversion of water to Rayalaseema by AP without permission or approval by the Board.

Heavy inflows

Meanwhile, officials on Thursday lifted ten gates of Srisailam, releasing 4,91,796 cusecs of water to Nagarjuna Sagar. The inflows to Srisailam were 4,27,244 cusecs. The inflows to Nagarjuna Sagar Project at 12 noon were 3,57,667 cusecs. As against its full storage capacity of 312.05 tmcft, the present storage at Nagarjuna Sagar was 198.47 tmcft. The outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur were four lakh cusecs each.