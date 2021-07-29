STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana objects to unauthorised diversion of Krishna water by Andhra, demands 50:50 ratio

Telangana objected to the diversion of water to Rayalaseema by AP without permission or approval by the Krishna River Management Board

Published: 29th July 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising objections over unauthorised diversion of Krishna water to Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, located outside the Krishna river basin, the Telangana government on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) not to allow AP to draw water without the consent of the Board.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman, Telangana Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said, "Telangana has not received any requisition from KRMB for releases from the Pothireddypadu head regulator. Hence, AP is conveniently trying to seek permission though it is actually diverting water."

Telangana also reiterated its demand that the KRMB should follow sharing arrangement of 50:50 ratio from this water year and also restrain AP from diverting Krishna water to outside the basin before meeting in-basin needs fully.

It may be mentioned here that it is a normal practice that the three-member committee of the KRMB or the full board meeting of the KRMB decides the water sharing every year between the states of AP and Telangana. However, this year the meeting was not held, even though the Srisailam was overflowing. Telangana objected to the diversion of water to Rayalaseema by AP without permission or approval by the Board.

Heavy inflows

Meanwhile, officials on Thursday lifted ten gates of Srisailam, releasing 4,91,796 cusecs of water to Nagarjuna Sagar. The inflows to Srisailam were 4,27,244 cusecs. The inflows to Nagarjuna Sagar Project at 12 noon were 3,57,667 cusecs. As against its full storage capacity of 312.05 tmcft, the present storage at Nagarjuna Sagar was 198.47 tmcft. The outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur were four lakh cusecs each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna water Krishna river KRMB
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp