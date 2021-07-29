Telangana's Warangal wins Cycles4Change Challenge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For its initiative in improving cycling in the city, Warangal has bagged India Cycles4Change Challenge Stage-1 Award as it was adjudged among the top 11 Cycling Pioneers of the Nation. Hyderabad secured 17th place in the top 25 cities of the Cycling Pioneer’s list. The awards were announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday.

From the top 25 cities that were shortlisted earlier this year, a jury of transport experts selected the top 11 cities that will receive an award of Rs 1 crore each to scale up their cycling initiatives. During the event, four cities (Aurangabad, Gurugram, Jabalpur and Silvassa) received a special mention for their efforts in testing the pilot initiatives as part of the challenge.

Through an online event, Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, announced the winners. The event was attended by officials from Central and State Governments, and other stakeholders from all cities participating in India Cycles4Change Challenge.