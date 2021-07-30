80 per cent of Telangana's Waqf lands encroached, says Central Waqf Council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Waqf Council (CWC), which visited some of the Waqf properties in the city, found that almost 80 per cent of Waqf lands have been encroached upon.

Speaking to mediapersons, Council member Haneef Ali expressed reservations over the way the TRS-led government has dealt with the Waqf Board. “We have found that no proper auditing was done during the past several years. Some of the properties, despite being declared to maintain ‘status quo’ by the High Court, are under encroachment,” said Haneef.

However, he welcomed that the State government facilitated the cancellation of around 500 sale deeds. He demanded the immediate opening of the ‘record room’ by the government, which has remained sealed from 2017.