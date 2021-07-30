STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80 per cent of Telangana's Waqf lands encroached, says Central Waqf Council

Central Waqf Council member Haneef Ali expressed reservations over the way the TRS-led government has dealt with the Waqf Board.

Delegation from Central Waqf Council met Telangana's Waqf Board at Hyderbad's Haj House on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Delegation from Central Waqf Council met Telangana's Waqf Board at Hyderbad's Haj House on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Central Waqf Council (CWC), which visited some of the Waqf properties in the city, found that almost 80 per cent of Waqf lands have been encroached upon.

Speaking to mediapersons, Council member Haneef Ali expressed reservations over the way the TRS-led government has dealt with the Waqf Board. “We have found that no proper auditing was done during the past several years. Some of the properties, despite being declared to maintain ‘status quo’ by the High Court, are under encroachment,” said Haneef.

However, he welcomed that the State government facilitated the cancellation of around 500 sale deeds. He demanded the immediate opening of the ‘record room’ by the government, which has remained sealed from 2017.

