One killed as car plunges into agricultural well in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic accident, a car travelling towards Husnabad plunged into an agricultural well, killing at least one person, on the outskirts of Chinnamulkanoor village in Chigurumamidi mandal on Thursday morning, July 29, 2021. After a nine-hour rescue operation, the local police and NDRF teams with the help of expert swimmers managed to fish out a body and retrieve the far from the well. The rescue operation continued late into the night. The deceased has been identified as retired sub-inspector Papaiah Naik of Bheemdeverapalli in Warangal (Urban) district.

The car fell into an agricultural well on the outskirts of Chinnamulkanoor village. The body of the victim was fished out after a nine-hour rescue operation. (Photo | Express)

In a more tragic twist to the incident, the deceased turned out to be the elder brother of local fire officer Budhaiah, who along with local police and NDRF officials, led the rescue operation. The incident came to light when a local farmer went to his field to switch on the pump set at around 11 am. Suspecting that something drowned in his well, he informed Chigurumamidi police, who immediately rushed to the spot.

According to Circle Inspector K Shashidhar Reddy, the swimmers as well as rescue teams found it difficult to carry out search operations as the 60-feet deep well was brimming with water following recent rains.

The rescue teams initially used multiple pump sets to draw water from the well before retrieving the body and car with the help of swimmers and cranes, the CI said.