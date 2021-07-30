Only lifestyle change works on diabetes: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A joint study by ICRISAT and NIN highlights the benefits of millets in combating diabetes. Speaking about the study, Dr R Hemalatha, director of NIN, said, “Diabetes contributed to a very high disease burden during the 1990-2016 period in India. Diabetes-related health expenditure was over USD 7 million. There is no easy way to eradicate this disease; it requires a lifestyle change and diet is a very important part of this. This study provides one part of the solution useful for individuals and governments.”

Dr S Anitha, senior nutrition scientist at ICRISAT and the study’s lead author, said, “This systematic review of the studies published in scientific journals has proven that millets keep blood glucose levels in check, reducing the risk of diabetes, and has shown just how well these smart foods do it.” It may be mentioned here that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.