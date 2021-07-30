Telangana government releases Rs 500 crore for Dalit Bandhu scheme implementation

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday issued a budget release order for Rs 500 crore to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The funds were released to the SC Development Department under the CM Dalit Empowerment Programme, a new scheme announced in the State Budget 2021-22. For the first quarter, Rs 250 crore and for the second quarter of this financial year another Rs 250 crore were released. A budgetary allocation of Rs 1,000 crore was made in the 2021-22 Budget under the CM Dalit Empowerment Programme.

PIC: S Senbagapandiyan

The Dalit Bandhu pilot project will be implemented in Huzurabad. If successful, the scheme will be implemented in other parts of the State. So the SC Development Department is most likely to spend Rs 500 crore in Huzurabad. Under Dalit Bandhu, the government will deposit Rs 10 lakh into the beneficiary’s bank account. If the entire Rs 500 crore is spent in Huzurabad, then 5,000 SC families will be benefited in the segment slated for a bypoll.

Currently, officials are touring Huzurabad to identify beneficiaries. The amounts will be given to SC citizens, belonging to BPL families, to start their own enterprises. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently conducted an orientation programme with select SCs from Huzurabad.

FOLLOWERS WASH EATALA’S FEET

Karimnagar: Expressing their admiration for him, followers washed the feet of BJP leader Eatala Rajender when the latter arrived at Vilasagar in Jammikuknta mandal, as part of his Praja Ashirvada Yatra, on Thursday. SC leaders said that it was only after Rajender became a threat that the government started showering sops on their communities. A day after TRS’ sheep distribution programme, those belonging to Golla Kuruma community met the former minister and donated a sheep to him

Return lands to SCs: Motkupalli to Eatala

Hyderabad: Demanding that Eatala Rajender return the assigned lands he allegedly encroached to SCs, former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu vowed to campaign against the BJP leader in the forthcoming byelection, if he failed to do so. Speaking to the media at his residence in Begumpet, Narasimhulu alleged that it was Rajender who encroached assigned lands and requested the people of Huzurabad to boycott him. “He should immediately return the lands he encroached to the real owners,” Narasimhulu said