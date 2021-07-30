STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana policies attracted 15000 firms in seven years, says IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Minister KT Rama Rao said the biggest challenge for any government in the world was to create jobs, which not only required filling vacancies in the public sector but also in the private sector.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana stood second in the country in terms of solar power generation, just behind Karnataka.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana stood second in the country in terms of solar power generation, just behind Karnataka. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao said on Thursday, July 29, 2021, that the State government had attracted an investment of Rs 2,25,000 crore from 15,000 companies during the past seven years, and 80 per cent of those companies were already operational in the State. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 750 MW solar cell and 750 MW solar module manufacturing unit of Premier Energies at E-City, Maheshwaram on Thursday, Rama Rao said that the biggest challenge for any government in the world was to create jobs, which not only required filling vacancies in the public sector but also in the private sector, by encouraging companies to be set up on a large-scale, which was being done in the State.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao at the inauguration of Premier Energies unveils new facility at E-City Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

Talking about the disastrous impacts of climate change being observed across the globe, he said that renewable energy generation through solar, wind and hydel power projects was the only way to mitigate the prevailing crises. He said Telangana stood second in the country in terms of solar power generation, just behind Karnataka, which had a larger area.

The Minister praised the efforts of the Premier Energies’ management and engineers for working at a record pace to establish their unit after land was allotted to them, making it the largest of such units in south India and the second-largest in India. He said the company had invested Rs 483 crore in its new plant and employed 700 workers, with 90 per cent of them hailing from rural Telangana.

He also appreciated their plans to further invest Rs 1,200 crore, which would add 2,000 more jobs, with the company aiming to increase their solar cell and module manufacturing capacity to 4 GW by 2023. He also announced that a skill development centre would be setup at E-City, which would provide qualified and skilled local manpower to the companies being established there.

KTR PRAISES PREMIER ENERGIES’ MGMT
The Minister praised the efforts of the Premier Energies’ management and engineers for working at a record pace to establish their unit after land was allotted to them, making it the largest of such units in south India and the second-largest in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao Telangana private sector jobs E City Maheshwara Telangana solar power
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp