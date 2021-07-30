Telangana policies attracted 15000 firms in seven years, says IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao said on Thursday, July 29, 2021, that the State government had attracted an investment of Rs 2,25,000 crore from 15,000 companies during the past seven years, and 80 per cent of those companies were already operational in the State. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 750 MW solar cell and 750 MW solar module manufacturing unit of Premier Energies at E-City, Maheshwaram on Thursday, Rama Rao said that the biggest challenge for any government in the world was to create jobs, which not only required filling vacancies in the public sector but also in the private sector, by encouraging companies to be set up on a large-scale, which was being done in the State.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao at the inauguration of Premier Energies unveils new facility at E-City Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

Talking about the disastrous impacts of climate change being observed across the globe, he said that renewable energy generation through solar, wind and hydel power projects was the only way to mitigate the prevailing crises. He said Telangana stood second in the country in terms of solar power generation, just behind Karnataka, which had a larger area.

The Minister praised the efforts of the Premier Energies’ management and engineers for working at a record pace to establish their unit after land was allotted to them, making it the largest of such units in south India and the second-largest in India. He said the company had invested Rs 483 crore in its new plant and employed 700 workers, with 90 per cent of them hailing from rural Telangana.

He also appreciated their plans to further invest Rs 1,200 crore, which would add 2,000 more jobs, with the company aiming to increase their solar cell and module manufacturing capacity to 4 GW by 2023. He also announced that a skill development centre would be setup at E-City, which would provide qualified and skilled local manpower to the companies being established there.

KTR PRAISES PREMIER ENERGIES’ MGMT

The Minister praised the efforts of the Premier Energies’ management and engineers for working at a record pace to establish their unit after land was allotted to them, making it the largest of such units in south India and the second-largest in India.