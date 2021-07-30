Telangana: Students shelling out triple the money for trip to US, Canada

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As almost all the international flights from Hyderabad remain suspended, many expats in the Telugu States headed for Gulf countries are forced to take flights from Mumbai, Delhi and other cities, students travelling to the US and Canada are shelling out triple the money spent on a normal trip.

Commenting on this, Md Obaid Qureshi, CEO of Link Holidays, said, “Students who generally spend Rs 60,000 to go to the US are now spending around Rs 1.5 lakh, and even then, they have to wait for one or two days for a connecting flight at the transit nation at Doha or Cairo.”

“Most of those who had hoped that things would become easier after Bakrid are trying to return to the Gulf countries as soon as possible. There is a huge rush of blue-collar men, most of whom want to reach the Gulf before their visa expires. Labourers from both the Telugu states are borrowing money to get to Saudi and Dubai,” Qureshi added.