Telangana adds 623 Covid cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 623 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the statewide tally of active cases to 9,188. There was a drop seen in active cases as more individuals, 746, recovered on the same day. The State conducted 1.11 lakh tests to identify these cases.

The highest caseload was seen in GHMC with 70 cases followed by Karimnagar with 68 and Warangal Urban with 67 cases. Khammam caseload saw decline for yet another day with only 51 cases. On the day, three deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 3,796.