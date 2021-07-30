STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government to collect details of SCs in Huzurabad for Dalit Bandhu scheme

The government brought revenue staffers to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency to make a comprehensive list of eligible candidates to provide the scheme's benefits.

In this file photo, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lunch with villagers from Huzurabad after an interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme, at Pragathi Bhavan.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As part of its decision to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad, where a byelection is due, the State government has deployed Revenue Department staffers in the Assembly constituency to collect details of those belonging to SC communities to prepare a list of beneficiaries. Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had convened a meeting with SC representatives, at his camp office, and explained to them the particulars of the scheme and also the government’s eagerness to extend financial support to SC communities.

As part of its efforts to launch the scheme in poll-bound Huzurabad, the government brought revenue staffers working at various places across the State to the Assembly constituency to make a comprehensive list of eligible candidates to provide the benefits of the scheme at the earliest.

“There are more than 45,000 SC voters in the constituency. In a bid to find bona fide voters belonging to SC communities, staffers were told to verify the details of people by collecting their names, financial status, income sources, regular activities, and livelihood. Based on the details gathered, the revenue officials will prepare a comprehensive report and submit the same to the government,” sources said. 
Meanwhile, the revenue staffers also carrying out a survey to collect opinion of SCs.

