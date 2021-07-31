STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

100 private lecturers to file papers in Huzurabad poll

Private college lecturers allege negligence by govt during Covid-induced lockdowns

Published: 31st July 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

elections

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a major setback to the ruling party, which has been going all out to bag the Huzurabad segment, as many as 100 private lecturers have decided to contest the forthcoming byelection.

They allege that the State government completely neglected private lecturers during the lockdowns.

“The government provided a financial aid of Rs 2,000 and also distributed rice to private schoolteachers who were affected by the Covid outbreak and the lockdowns that followed. However it neglected private lecturers who were also in dire straits,” they pointed out.

Telangana Lecturers’ Forum State president D Murali Manohar also confirmed the news. “Most private lecturers had to struggle a lot to make both ends meet due to the announcement of back-to-back lockdowns.

Neither the managements of the respective colleges nor the State government came forward or extended any help to them,” he said. Demanding that the State government compensate private lecturers and their families, Murali Manohar asserted that they will go forward with the decision to contest the bypoll if the authorities failed to respond immediately. “In that case, we will make sure that the TRS party suffers a defeat in Huzurabad,” they added.

It may be mentioned here that the 1,000 field assistants of MGNREGS, who were removed from the service recently, too had recently announced their plan to file nomination papers in the forthcoming Huzurabad bypoll. These moves will not only intensify the political heat in the Assembly constituency, but also up the pressure on the pink party. 

In the meantime, lawyers have now come forward urging the TRS to give party ticket to PV Raj Kumar, senior advocate and public prosecutor, in the ensuing byelection. Raj Kumar actively participated in the Telangana movement and has also campaigned for pink party candidates during various polls in Veenavanka, Jammikunta, Kamlapur and Huzurabad mandals, they point out.

Eatala falls ill, takes break from Payayatra

Eatala Rajender undergoes treatment in Hyderabad

BJP leader Eatala Rajender announced a temporary break from his Praja Deevena Yatra, on Friday.

He fell ill while on the 12th day of the yatra at Veenavanka mandal in Kondapaka village.  

Doctors who checked his condition found that he was suffering from and had high sugar levels, apart from varied blood pressure.

They advised him to move to Hyderabad for better treatment.

However, he recovered after a while and returned to his residence in Huzurabad.

One of his close aides said that they would shift him to Hyderabad if his condition got worse

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad polls Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp