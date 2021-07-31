100 private lecturers to file papers in Huzurabad poll

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a major setback to the ruling party, which has been going all out to bag the Huzurabad segment, as many as 100 private lecturers have decided to contest the forthcoming byelection.

They allege that the State government completely neglected private lecturers during the lockdowns.

“The government provided a financial aid of Rs 2,000 and also distributed rice to private schoolteachers who were affected by the Covid outbreak and the lockdowns that followed. However it neglected private lecturers who were also in dire straits,” they pointed out.

Telangana Lecturers’ Forum State president D Murali Manohar also confirmed the news. “Most private lecturers had to struggle a lot to make both ends meet due to the announcement of back-to-back lockdowns.

Neither the managements of the respective colleges nor the State government came forward or extended any help to them,” he said. Demanding that the State government compensate private lecturers and their families, Murali Manohar asserted that they will go forward with the decision to contest the bypoll if the authorities failed to respond immediately. “In that case, we will make sure that the TRS party suffers a defeat in Huzurabad,” they added.

It may be mentioned here that the 1,000 field assistants of MGNREGS, who were removed from the service recently, too had recently announced their plan to file nomination papers in the forthcoming Huzurabad bypoll. These moves will not only intensify the political heat in the Assembly constituency, but also up the pressure on the pink party.

In the meantime, lawyers have now come forward urging the TRS to give party ticket to PV Raj Kumar, senior advocate and public prosecutor, in the ensuing byelection. Raj Kumar actively participated in the Telangana movement and has also campaigned for pink party candidates during various polls in Veenavanka, Jammikunta, Kamlapur and Huzurabad mandals, they point out.

Eatala falls ill, takes break from Payayatra

Eatala Rajender undergoes treatment in Hyderabad

BJP leader Eatala Rajender announced a temporary break from his Praja Deevena Yatra, on Friday.

He fell ill while on the 12th day of the yatra at Veenavanka mandal in Kondapaka village.

Doctors who checked his condition found that he was suffering from and had high sugar levels, apart from varied blood pressure.

They advised him to move to Hyderabad for better treatment.

However, he recovered after a while and returned to his residence in Huzurabad.

One of his close aides said that they would shift him to Hyderabad if his condition got worse