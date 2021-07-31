Adilabad cops trace kidnapped girl in less than three hours

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Adilabad police, on Friday, traced and rescued a 17-year-old girl, who was kidnapped, in just two-and-a-half hours.

The victim was united with her parents later. The police have also arrested the accused persons.

According to cops, she was kidnapped by an auto-rickshaw driver, Moasin Khan, and his friend, while she was with her mother.

Though the mother couldn’t save the victim then, she immediately contacted the police and gave them information.

As per this, they started searching for the minor and traced her in under three hours.

