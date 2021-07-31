STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID positive man jumps to death at Warangal's MGM hospital

Published: 31st July 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:31 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a Covid-19 patient killed himself by jumping from the second floor of MGM Hospital in Warangal, in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased person has been identified as Rayapuram Linga Murthy, a resident of Sangem mandal in Warangal (Rural) district, who was admitted to the hospital on July 24 after he contracted Covid.

According to hospital authorities, Linga Murthy had complained to the duty doctors of severe stomach pain.

The PG doctors who attended him prescribed some tablets and urged his wife Devi to monitor his condition.

At around 2.30 am, Murthy informed Devi that he was feeling better and forced her to get some sleep. Meanwhile, Murthy went outside and jumped from the second floor of the building.

He died on the spot. On learning about the incident, doctors shifted his body to the mortuary for autopsy and later handed it over to his family members. Mattewada police have registered a case

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

