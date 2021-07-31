STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No threat to Ramappa from new mine: SCCL

The SCCL management said that a comprehensive survey would be conducted on the likely impact the mine would have on the temple and the project would be taken up only if it is safe.

Ramappa Temple in Mulugu

Ramappa Temple in Mulugu (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

KHAMMAM: Allaying fears that the proposed open cast mine at Venkatapuram might damage Ramappa temple in Mulugu district, which has now got world heritage site status, the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on Friday said that there was no need for anyone to have such apprehensions as the the project was only in a proposal stage now.

Legal protection

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism and Culture V Srinivasa Goud instructed the Heritage Department officials to prepare plans to develop other smaller temples and heritage structures near Ramappa temple site under the proposed Kakatiya Heritage Circuit.

He reminded the officials of the need to provide legal protection to Ramappa temple, Ramappa Cheruvu and its Kakatiyan irrigation system, along with smaller temples in the area.

