Palvancha man kills self after naming 45 persons responsible in suicide note

Published: 31st July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 40-year-old man’s suicide has created a sensation in Palvancha town after the police recovered his suicide note in which the victim had named about 45 persons as responsible for his death.

The deceased person has been identified as Mallipeddi Venkateshwar Rao, a resident of Jayamma Colony in the town. He attempted suicide by consuming poison and died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital on Thursday night. 

Local MLA V Venkateswar Rao’s son V Raghavendra Rao, several other politicians, DSP KRK Prasad Rao, CIs Satyanarayana and Naveen, SIs Praveen and Suman, excise CI Suman Rathod, NH9 reporter Muthineni Srinivas Rao and rowdy-sheeeter Ponishetty Venkateshwarlu were among the 45 persons the victim held responsible for his decision to end life. 

Venkateshwar Rao, in the letter, stated that he was cheated by one of his relatives and private chits operator Nadigam Bhanu Kumar who “failed to pay a chit amount of Rs 50 lakh”. He also mentioned that a person named Mallela Rama Rao illegally occupied his house in the town with the help of local politicians and police officials.

The victim also alleged that he was targeted by several politicos, police officers, excise officials, liquor syndicate, a media person, and their supporters for raising his voice against illegal liquor trade in the town. Pointing out that though he approached the police several times and filed complaints, the authorities turned a blind eye to him. Before attempting suicide, the victim sent copies of the suicide note to the Chief Secretary, District Collector, Human Rights Commission, ex-MLAs Jalagam Venkat Rao and K Sambasiva Rao, and others.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

