Sircilla Apparel Park will create 10,000 jobs: KTR

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that Sircilla’s long-pending dream of having an Apparel Park will get fulfilled soon, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao announced that the park would help generate at least 10,000 jobs. He also mentioned that 80 per cent of the vacancies would be filled with women.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for Gokuldas Images Private Limited’s unit at the Apparel Park in Peddur here, on Friday. He also asserted that the park would be constructed on par with international standards.

“Sircilla will soon become a role model in apparel manufacturing, and the government would go all out to popularise the tag ‘Made in Sircilla’,” he added.

Mentioning that Telangana is the highest cotton-producing State in the country, Rama Rao said that the cotton raised here is of top quality.

In light of this, the State government introduced the Telangana Textile and Apparel Policy to generate more employment opportunities in the textile sector.

He also announced that the government will soon launch welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu for weavers.