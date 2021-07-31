STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We’ll demolish Pragathi Bhavan, declares Bandi

He said that KCR had promised to solve the podu cultivation issue during the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection, but conveniently ignored the matter after winning the poll.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:17 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes part in a protest staged at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that the BJP would plough through Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence, principal workplace Pragathi Bhavan and farmhouse, if the party came to power in 2023.

“The first thing that the BJP’s chief minister would do is install a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the place of Pragathi Bhavan,” said Sanjay Kumar, while taking part in ‘Badugula Aamta Gourava Poru’, a protest staged at Dharna Chowk.

Addressing a gathering, Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP had organised the protest to ‘enlighten’ SCs, STs, and BCs about how the Chief Minister had been deceiving them. He said that KCR had promised to solve the podu cultivation issue during the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection, but conveniently ignored the matter after winning the poll.

“For KCR, it’s not byelections, but buying elections,” Sanjay Kumar remarked. He alleged that the Chief Minister had humiliated SCs by not showing up at events on Ambedkar’s birth or death anniversaries.
Alleging that KCR has been sending Forest Department officials to destroy crops at the time of harvest, Sanjay Kumar demanded that the State government address this issue at the earliest.

Speaking about the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Sanjay said, “The Chief Minister has announced to give Rs 10 lakh. But with Rs 10 lakh, not even one acre of agricultural land can be bought. KCR had promised to give three acres of land to SCs, in addition to 2BHKs and a job for each household. The Chief Minister now owes SC families Rs 50 lakh each.”

