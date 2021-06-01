Cop injured amid clash between two groups

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A blue colt constable was injured when two groups clashed at Namavaram village in Chintakani mandal, on Monday. According to Chintakani police, the two groups had a tiff going on between them over the marriage between two persons belonging to different castes.

On Monday, when the man’s sister and her husband reached the village to pick a few stuff from their house, those belonging to the woman’s side surrounded the house, locked it from outside, and started hurling abuses at them.

On learning about the incident, a blue colt constable, Satish, rushed to the area. Meanwhile, people belonging to the man’s side also reached the spot and started clashing with the others. Noticing this, the constable started recording the clash on his phone. When he was about to send the video to his superiors, someone pelted a stone at Satish’s head, leaving him severely injured.