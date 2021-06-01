Fake doctor detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polkampally Sai Kumar, a fake medical practitioner who was responsible for the death of two patients at Orange Hospital in LB Nagar in December last year, has been detained under PD Act. Sai Kumar, who has only completed his Intermediate, is involved in three cases. After his arrest in December 2020, he came out on bail. To prevent him from indulging in unethical practices, he was detained under PD Act, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

After completing his Intermediate, he started working as an Assistant in a private hospital at Santoshnagar, Hyderabad. He then fraudulently collected the registration number of a doctor and got a prescription book under the name “Dr P Sai Kumar, MBBS (OSM), MD (General). Since 2013, he has been running a clinic at Meerpet. Apart from that he also worked in private hospitals at Balapur, LB Nagar and Karmanghat as a consultant. Cases were also registered against him at Meerpet and LB Nagar.