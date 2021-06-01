STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mulugu police nab Maoist militia member, seize explosive material

Though, on seeing the personnel, all of them tried to escape, the cops managed to nab one militia member.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MULUGU :  The Mulugu district police arrested a Maoist militia member and recovered explosives such as two tiffin-box bombs, two pressure-cooker bombs, four detonators, one walkie talkie, 40-metre cordex wire, two electric wires bundles and batteries, in the Pamunuru forest area under Venkatapuram mandal on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangarmsingh G Patil said that they recently received a tipoff from reliable sources that the party’s militia members in Tadapala, Chelimela, Jella and Pamunuru villages were going to assemble in the Pamunuru forest area to plant land mines for killing cops. The militia members were working as per the directions of their top leaders like Yapa Narayana alias Haribushan and Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar.

Based on the tipoff, a group of officials proceeded to Pamunuru forest area and initiated combing operations.During the process, the police identified a few Maoists planting explosives. Though, on seeing the personnel, all of them tried to escape, the cops managed to nab one militia member.

The arrested person has been identified as Madavi Boodu, a resident of Jella village in Venkatapuram mandal. According to police, he was involved in planting a landmine near the Palem Vagu project recently. The accused person was also involved in the murder of Maduri Bheemeshwara Rao, a resident of Alubaka village, in October 2020, police officials added.

