No Darshan at Chilkur till end of lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shortly after declaring to resume darshan from 6 am to 12 pm, the administration of the Chilkur Balaji Temple cancelled it till the end of lockdown in the State.The temple administration had earlier decided to resume darshan to devotees as the State government extended the lockdown relaxation hours. However, they had to cancel after the request from the State government and police.

In his second statement, CS Rangarajan, temple priest, said, “In the lockdown GO, it was stated that no public worship is allowed. Hence, we appeal to the devotees to wait for 10 more days. Please pray along with us to the deity to protect us from the devastating disease Covid-19.”