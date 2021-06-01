STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Registrations resume, Rs 35 crore revenue generated on first day in Telangana

As Monday was an auspicious day, a number of people booked slots within minutes of the government announcing that it would allow registrations.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over Rs 35 crore revenue was generated through registrations across the State on Monday, the first day after the government allowed the Stamps and Registration Department to resume activities. According to officials, registrations went on smoothly without any hitch. Officials estimate that anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore revenue was generated in a single day. Of the Rs 35 crore, about Rs 20 crore was obtained in the Twin Cities alone. 

As Monday was an auspicious day, a number of people booked slots within minutes of the government announcing that it would allow registrations. “Last night, we received several calls from clients requesting us to book a slot for registration. We reserved slots online in accordance with instructions issued by the Registration Department,” said document writer Gangadhar at Qutbullahpur Sub-Registrar office. 

At the Quthubullahpur Sub-Registrar office, the officials followed Covid-19 protocol even as people formed a long queue. “We booked slots earlier but after the lockdown, my slot was cancelled. We are happy with the new relaxation timings and the decision of the government to allow registrations. Monday is an auspicious day for us and we booked a slot for getting a property registered on my daughter’s name,” said K Srinivasa Rao of Nizampet. 

Stamps and Registration officials said that at least 24 registrations slots for each SRO per day and 48 slots in respect of both regional offices are available. After booking the slots online, the applicants can visit the offices at the allotted time. Online passes can be generated for the parties concerned and two witnesses which can be shown to police officials if required. 

“During the registration, sellers along with two witnesses will be allowed after verification at the entry. No outsiders will be allowed. A maximum of seven persons can be present at one time. After registration, the documents shall be scanned immediately and delivered to authorised person,” said the officials with Stamps and Registration Department. 

