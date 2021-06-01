Rs 18,492 crore allocated for road works: Union MoS Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Monday, said the Centre has allocated funds to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the development and construction of State and National Highways. He said, Telangana has been sanctioned Rs 18,492 crore.

Addressing a press conference, Kishan Reddy informed, of the total funds allocated to Telangana, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has earmarked Rs 6,962 crore for laying/developing 787 km of road, and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned Rs 11,530 crore for laying/developing 485 km of road. The tender procedure for the Regional Ring Road in Telangana will commence from Tuesday and close on June 1, the Minister added.