Telangana man in Pakistan jail for illegal border-crossing handed to BSF, will reach Cyberabad on June 2 

Prashanth went missing in April 2017, while he was working in Hyderabad.

Prashanth Vadinam

Prashanth Vadinam (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prashanth Vadinam who went missing from Hyderabad and has been lodged in a prison in Pakistan jail for illegally crossing over to Pakistan, has been handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by the Pakistan Army at the Attari-Wagah joint check post on Monday.

He will be arriving in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that a team from Cyberabad is escorting him to Hyderabad.

Prashanth went missing in April 2017, while he was working in Hyderabad. 30 months later in 2019, his family learnt that he was caught in Pakistan and facing charges of entering the country illegally. His father Babu Rao had then met Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar and urged for help in releasing his son.

In a video released in 2019, Prashanth addressing his parents said, “Everything is good here. I have been brought to the court from the police station. After declaring that there is no problem, I have been brought to the court. Now, I will be sent to jail. Once taken there, the Indian embassy will be contacted. After that, you will be contacted. I will be released within a month. India and Pakistan exchange prisoners, which takes time. Once I go from court to jail, the process for bail will begin."

It was found that Prashanth was in love with a girl whom he met on Facebook, while they were working in Bengaluru. But he was depressed when she moved to Switzerland. Prashanth was caught when he was on the way to meet her, but caught midway.

