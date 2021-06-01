Twitter flags Telangana BJP chief Bandi’s 'toolkit' tweet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Microblogging website Twitter flagged a tweet by BJP Telangana president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as Manipulated Media after the latter shared a Congress letterhead, and alleged it to be a toolkit to malign Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Kumar, and other BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, had started tweeting on May 18 with four pages on Congress’s letterhead alleging it to be a toolkit that consisted content on how could Congress leaders use social media to corner the Modi government. Such tweets of BJP vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and spokesperson Sambit Patra were earlier tagged as Manipulated Media by Twitter.

Sanjay Kumar, who also followed his party leaders, tweeted, “Use dramatic pictures of funerals’ ‘Call new strain ‘Indian Mutant’ ‘Asking Social media volunteers to call it Modi Strain’ Exposed ! Using a pandemic crisis to tarnish our Prime Minister and country for their own party to flourish is what Congress stands for [sic].” He tweeted this by attaching a Congress letterhead.

MANIPULATED MEDIA

Twitter labels tweets as manipulated media to help users understand the media’s authenticity and to provide additional context that such tweets are deceptive, altered or manipulated