Warangal soon to become free of plastic waste

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what may sound like music to the ears of environmentalists, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), along with Surat Municipal Corporation, has been selected for developing plastic waste free cities programme under an Alliance+ International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), South Asia initiative.

The GWMC applied for the project, along with nine other cities in the country, when ICLEI invited expression of interest in January this year. GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy attended a virtual meeting on March 19, following which the ICLEI has selected Warangal for the programme.

The 20-month long initiative, which was launched in November last year, will help the selected cities to develop plastic waste management plans. Based on the plan, a financially viable and scientifically sound implementation project will be identified, which will be submitted to the programme for funding consideration.