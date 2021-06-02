Bandi blasts Telangana govt for not filling vacant Group 1 posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the eve of the 8th Telangana Formation Day, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded the State government to issue the long-pending recruitment notifications for various vacant positions.Stating that the Telangana movement was launched based predominantly on water, funds and unemployment issues, Sanjay Kumar slammed the State government for not issuing even one notification to fill the vacant Group 1 posts.

“Water was brought till Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse. Funds are being allotted to the CM’s henchmen. Employment is being provided to his family while lakhs of unemployed youth have been struggling for the past seven years. Some of these youngsters even crossed the cut off age limit for employment,” the BJP leader said.

Questioning the State government for not keeping its promise of providing 50,000 jobs and implementing pay hike for employees, Sanjay Kumar said: “It is even more unfortunate that the notification to fill Group 1 posts was not issued even once after the formation of a separate State. The vacant teachers’ posts were not filled and the promised unemployment allowance was not given. The process of recruiting around 25,000 electrical artisan posts is yet to be completed.”