Bhainsa clashes: Fast track court set up

After the clashes broke out, Nirmal district police had sent proposals to the government to appoint a fast track court to hear the subsequent case.

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : The Telangana High Court appointed the Adilabad first class additional court as a special fast track court to hear the day-by-day progress of cases pertaining to the recent communal clashes at Bhainsa in Nirmal district. 

After the clashes broke out, Nirmal district police had sent proposals to the government to appoint a fast track court to hear the subsequent case. The government forwarded the proposal to the High Court, which passed the order.

Bhainsa Additional Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare said as a result of the action taken post the clashes, 33 cases had been filed on 80 persons, all of whom were in prison. He said that within 15 to 20 days, the police would file a chargesheet in court and the trials would begin. As a precaution, a sub-batallion of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) has been stationed at Bhainsa.

