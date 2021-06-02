STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Communist ideology forgotten, taunts Palla

MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy speaks during a press meet in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS leader and Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Tuesday lambasted Eatala Rajender for meeting the BJP leaders and said the pink party would take action against the former health minister at an appropriate time. 

Speaking to reporters, along with Chief Whip Bodakunti Venkateswarlu, at Telangana Bhavan, Rajeshwar Reddy wondered “what happened to Rajender’s atma gowravam (self-respect), when he met the BJP leaders”.  “What happened to your communist ideology. Have you pledged it with the BJP?” he asked his former colleague.

Wondering how Rajender despite being a Minister resorted to purchasing of assigned lands, he recalled that “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao respected Rajender more than any other leader”. “Despite enjoying power, Rajender criticised the government schemes. Rajender committed a mistake and dug his own grave,” Rajeshwar Reddy said.

He also came down heavily on the leaders of Opposition parties for speaking against the TRS government without checking the facts. “When the BJP leaders spoke untruths about unemployment, the graduates taught them a lesson in the recent MLC polls,” he said and asked State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, “are you not ashamed of spreading lies.”

