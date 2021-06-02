STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CS meets 17 firms; plans afoot to begin digital land survey in State

It may be recalled that the government sanctioned Rs 400 crore in the 2021-22 Budget for the implementation of digital land survey in the State.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:34 AM

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visits the Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd unit at Jeedimetla on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The stage is all set for digital land survey across the State. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a preliminary meeting with 17 companies to take up digital land survey on Tuesday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a meeting with these companies shortly.

The methodology, technology to be adopted, time and cost factor, availability of survey equipment and technical persons, requirement of software, hardware and internet bandwidth, were some of the issues which figured in the discussion.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Stamps and Registration Commissioner V Seshadri, Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Managing Director GT Venkateswar Rao, Settlements Commissioner L Sashidhar and other officials were present.

Somesh Kumar also visited  the Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd at Jeedimetla to see the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant manufacturing unit. The company representatives briefed the Chief Secretary about the various activities of the company.

