CS meets 17 firms; plans afoot to begin digital land survey in State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is all set for digital land survey across the State. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a preliminary meeting with 17 companies to take up digital land survey on Tuesday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a meeting with these companies shortly.

It may be recalled that the government sanctioned Rs 400 crore in the 2021-22 Budget for the implementation of digital land survey in the State. During the discussion, the Chief Secretary enlisted the views of the companies and the problems encountered by them while taking up similar surveys in other States.

The methodology, technology to be adopted, time and cost factor, availability of survey equipment and technical persons, requirement of software, hardware and internet bandwidth, were some of the issues which figured in the discussion.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Stamps and Registration Commissioner V Seshadri, Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Managing Director GT Venkateswar Rao, Settlements Commissioner L Sashidhar and other officials were present.

Somesh Kumar also visited the Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd at Jeedimetla to see the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant manufacturing unit. The company representatives briefed the Chief Secretary about the various activities of the company.