Devotees told to avoid temple on festival day

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, authorities of the Kondagattu temple requested devotees undertaking Hanuman Deeksha to not congregate at the temple on the occasion of Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi on June 4. They advised devotees to conclude their Deekshas at their respective homes. Every year, on the day, about one lakh devotees flock to the temple to conclude their Deekshas.