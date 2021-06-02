Eatala and I will need more time to join BJP: Ravinder

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Former TRS MLA E Ravinder Reddy has said that he, along with Eatala Rajender, will take some more days to join the BJP. He said that to this end, they had met BJP leaders in Delhi.

Reddy, who belongs to the Yellareddy constituency and is a close associate of Eatala Rajender, said that the BJP national leaders had promised them that they would work hard in Telangana to come to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Speaking to Express over the phone from Delhi regrding his next steps, he said, “We will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday. Later, we will discuss the views of BJP national leaders, our supporters and associates. Only after that, we will take the final decision to join the BJP.” Reddy and Rejender met the saffron party’s national president JP Nadda and its Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh.

According to Ravinder Reddy, BJP leaders told them that the party would work in Telangana on the lines of West Bengal State, where it had increased its tally of seats from 3 to 77 in succeeding Assembly polls. A similar strategy was seen during the GHMC elections, when the BJP’s national leaders too were involved and BJP’s strength in the Council increased to 48 seats from four seats during the previous election.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have opined that all forces in Telangana should join the BJP to fight against K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family rule in Telangana. They also feel that the Congress does not have any future in the country.