Harish tells Siddipet ryots to switch to spray cultivation

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Finance Minister T Harish Rao advocated the use of cultivating paddy by spraying seeds while speaking to farmers on Tuesday. He was addressing a farmers’ meeting at Peddalingareddy Palli village in Siddipet Urban mandal of the district.

The Minister said farmers had been continuing the age-old methods of paddy cultivation, resulting in financial issues, and should opt for newer methods. On Tuesday, the Minister visited the farm of a farmer from the Peddalingareddy Palli village after learning that the latter had deployed spray cultivation.

Rao congratulated the farmer and conducted a seminar on spray cultivation with the Department of Agriculture, which was attended by sarpanches and local farmers. Rao said by this method, the crop could be harvested 10-15 days earlier than usual, and water consumption would reduce by 30-35 per cent.