KCR hoists national flag to mark Telangana Formation Day

Like last year, the Telangana State formation day was celebrated in a low key manner across the state this year too, due to Covid-19. 

Published: 02nd June 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paying floral tributes to Telangana martys memorial at gun park to mark the 7th Telangana formation day in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted national flag at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday marking the anniversary of Telangana formation day. 

Earlier, he paid floral tributes at Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in the city. 

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar hoisting the tricolour at BRKR Bhavan

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar hoisted national flag at BRKR Bhavan, which houses Secretariat. 

Ministers and other leaders participated in the formation day celebrations in the districts, limiting the number of participants to ten. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today: "Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana".

