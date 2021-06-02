STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's unemployment rate climbs again with second wave of coronavirus

  Telangana’s unemployment rate, which had gradually declined after the first wave of the pandemic, has begun rising yet again, in the wake of the second wave.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana’s unemployment rate, which had gradually declined after the first wave of the pandemic, has begun rising yet again, in the wake of the second wave. As per the monthly data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Telangana’s unemployment rate had gone down to 4.3 per cent in January, 2021, and has increased to 7.4 per cent in May, 2021.

During the first wave, in May, 2020, the State’s unemployment rate had hit a record high of 14.7 per cent, which gradually declined over the last few months. In November, 2020, the unemployment rate in the State was at 1.6 per cent.  

Lockdown sparks spike in unemployment rate  

The CMIE data shows that with the second wave and the subsequent lockdown, there’s an increase in the rate of joblessness. In March, 2021, Telangana’s unemployment rate stood at 3.7 per cent, while in April, it was at 5.0 per cent. In May, it spiked to 7.4 per cent, while the national average for the month was at 11.9 per cent.

Unemployment rates of many States have worsened in the last one month. In the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the unemployment rates for the month of May were 13.5 per cent and 5.3 respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana unemployment rate coronavirus COVID crisis second wave
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp