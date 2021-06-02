Time to expose TRS govt’s failure in controlling Covid-19, says Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While recalling the efforts of Congress party in carving out separate Telangana State, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that it was high time that the party exposes failures of TRS government in controlling Covid pandemic.

Interacting with the media as well as his own partymen through Zoom app on the eve of Telangana Formation Day, he said that both the Central and State governments have failed to combat pandemic.

“Though 15 months have gone by after the onset of Covid pandemic in State, the TRS government failed to improve the medical infrastructure to face the second wave. Though Hyderabad is considered to be the medical hub of the country, there remains severe shortage for medicines, vaccines and beds,” he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has undermined the democratic institutions in the State, he said: “The CM would go down in the history for commercialising the politics.”

Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Telangana has been turned into a debt-ridden State and lakhs of crores of rupees were spent on the projects which do not have a proper design. “The CM was never inclined to give the DPR (Detailed Project Reports) of projects for the fear of getting exposed.”