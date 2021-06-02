TS Formation Day to be a low-key affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Formation Day on Wednesday will be a low key affair, keeping in mind the pandemic. Last year also, the Formation Day was celebrated in a low key manner. Last year the State was facing first wave of Covid-19 and now, it’s going through second wave of Covid and lockdown.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will pay floral tributes to martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial near Gun Park and hoist national flag at Pragathi Bhavan. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will pay floral tributes to martyrs at Martyrs’ Memorial in Sircilla and hoist national flag at Sircilla Collectorate.

