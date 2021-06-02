Will Eatala quit pink party today?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speculations are rife that the former health minister Eatala Rajender will resign from his MLA (Huzurabad) post and primary membership of the TRS on June 2, the Telangana Formation Day. Rajender maintained a low profile during his third day’s stay in the national capital, on Tuesday.

Analysts say Rajender might want to send a strong message on TS Formation Day to his supporters by resigning from the MLA post that he won on a TRS ticket. He might also announce his decision on joining the saffron party.

According to top BJP leaders, the party has assured Rajender that they will not enter into an alliance with the pink party in the next general elections. “Our State president has specified on multiple occasions that there will not be any alliance with TRS and its supremo,” said a BJP leader.