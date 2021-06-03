COVID-19 helps Telangana police nab top Maoist Gaddam Madhukar

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/KHAMMAM: Through a sheer quirk of fate, Maoist party Dandakaranya special zone divisional committee secretary Gaddam Madhukar landed in police custody, when he went to Warangal seeking treatment for COVID-19.

The police nabbed Madhukar, when they stopped the car in which he was travelling, at Mulugu crossroads. Initially, they suspected he was an ultra but on questioning, it became clear that he was one of the most wanted Maoists.

Madhukar informed the officials that he had come to town as he was suffering from Coronavirus. Madhukar, who hails from Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, has managed to evade police for more than two decades. He is now in a private hospital.

Madhukar alias Mohan alias Shobhroy told police during interrogation that most of the Maoists in the interior parts of the jungle are hit by the virus. However, they are unable to come for treatment as the party leadership is not allowing them to do so.

He revealed that top Maoist leaders including Central Committee Members Katakam Sudershan alias Dula Dada, Thippiri Tirupathi who goes by several aliases such as Devuji and Kummu Dada, state secretary Yapa Narayana, Telangana State Committee member Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, have Covid-19.

A case has been registered under Section UAPA Act 1967 in Matwada police station against Madhukar under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, a minor and Nellutla Naresh who were helping the Maoist. Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said that the virus spread among Maoists after they organised a protest against the police camp set up at Silgur of Chhattisgarh 10 days ago.