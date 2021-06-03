Covid positive Telangana woman infects daughter-in-law by forcibly hugging her

By Online Desk

A Covid positive woman in Telangana forcibly embraced her daughter-in-law and infected her with the virus, according to a Times of India report.

The incident occurred in Somaipeta village in Rajanna Siricilla district in the North Telangana.

The woman, who was quarantined at home, was unable to bear the social distancing maintained by her daughter-in-law, who is in her mid-20s.

The daughter-in-law said her mother-in-law was upset over the social distancing by the family members. she was kept in isolation and was given food at a designated area. Even her grandchildren were also not allowed to go closer to her.

“My mother-in-law hugged me saying that I should also get infected with Covid-19,” the woman told health officials in a video interview on Monday, the TOI report further said.

“Do all of you want to live happily when I die?,” the elderly woman had reportedly told her daughter-in-law before hugging her.

On knowing the incident, her sister took her and the two children to her village Thimmapur in the same district. The woman is now undergoing treatment and is in isolation at her sister's house.

About seven months ago, the woman's husband had left for Odisha where he is working as an auto driver.