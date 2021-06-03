Foreign-bound students in Telangana to get COVID vaccine jab from June 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has announced that it will start vaccinating students going abroad for higher education from June 5 onwards. The State government has already made necessary arrangements in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda, informed the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

Students will have to book a slot by visiting www.health.telangana.gov.in and the rollout will begin by June 4. For several students headed to the US, college begins in August, 2021. While welcoming the decision, students also expressed concerns as to whether there is time for them to get both the doses. V Srikant, a 22-year-old student who bagged a seat in George Mason University, urged officials to ensure that both doses are given by August.