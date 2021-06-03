STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals in Telangana demand revision of tariff for COVID-19 treatment

The GO, which was issued in 2020, had pegged the rates at Rs 4,000 for general beds, Rs 7,500 for ICU without ventilator and Rs 9,000 for ICU with ventilator. 

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling GO 248 on price caps "not compatible for the survival of any hospital", the Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) has written to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Health Department to revise the current price caps to something more sustainable.

THANA also urged that private hospital tariffs be revised as per a new plan. For instance, they note that room categorisations can be revised to Rs 10,000 for general ward, Rs 15,000 for sharing room, Rs 20,000 for single room, and Rs 25,000 for AC single room.

This is almost three times the previously pegged price. This would be inclusive of nursing and consultation fee of the doctor.

They further note that ICU charges can be increased to Rs 40,000. If a patient needs BiPAP, CPAP, HFNC, or ventilators, they can be provided the same for charges of Rs 8,000, Rs 10,000,  Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 respectively.

With this, the maximum a person would have to pay for a ventilator would be Rs 60,000 per day, as against previous GO, which put the cost at Rs 9,000 per day. "Our aim is to bridge the gap between the extremely low rates mentioned in GO 248 and the exorbitant charges being charged now. We have prepared a new chart and given the representation to the DME and DPH. If the government accepts these rates, then enforcement from our end will also be easier," added Dr BN Reddy, IMA Telangana Chapter.

