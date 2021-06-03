Rains to continue in Telangana for next three days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Telangana is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall during the next three days.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely continue in central and southwest districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad.

Light to moderate rains are also expected at many places across the State over the next four days. Widespread rains were recorded in Telangana between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with a few places receiving heavy rainfall, including Asifabad, Bhuvanagiri, Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts.

Birkoor in Kamareddy district recorded the highest rainfall in the State at 99 mm. In the GHMC limits, the highest rainfall recorded was 45.3 mm at Qutubullapur. The maximum temperature is expected to remain below 40 degree Celsius across many parts of the State and the minimum temperature around 23 to 26 degree Celsius.