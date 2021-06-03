STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryots' welfare top priority of our government: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao

KTR interacted with Rajanna-Sircilla District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and other officials after taking part in the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations in the district.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: To help farmers overcome problems faced during paddy transportation, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao directed officials to use sand lorries to transport the produce from procurement centres to rice mills.

Interacting with Rajanna-Sircilla District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and other officials after taking part in the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations in the district on Wednesday, the Minister directed the officials concerned to complete the paddy procurement process within one week. 

The Minister recollected that Sircilla was a barren area once upon a time. However, things have changed for the better today and farmers are cultivating paddy like never before. "This was made possible by Chief Minister  K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also a farmer. The TRS-led government is pro-farmer and their welfare is our top priority," said the Minister. 

He also added that irrigation water is being provided to the farmers in plenty throughout the year, even during the peak summer, through the Kaleshwaram Project.He said that sand transportation should be stopped for the time being and its resources used for paddy transportation. He also added that officials should focus on procurement at the field level.

When officials brought to his notice the issue of shortage of transport vehicles, he asked them to work in coordination with the Revenue and Police Department, and also asked RDOs to complete the procurement process within one week. The Minister then directed Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde to stop sand transportation completely. 

Referring to land issues, he asked Revenue officials to take the initiative and ensure that each and every beneficiary gets the benefit of Rythu Bandu. Later, KTR visited a new agriculture market yard constructed at a cost of `20 crore at Sardapur on the outskirts of Sircilla town. 

