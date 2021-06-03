SBI robbery case: One more arrested, gold recovered in Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: With the arrest of one more person on Wednesday, Manthani police have managed to nab seven out of nine persons involved in the State Bank of India robbery case at Gunjapadugu in the district.

On Wednesday, police arrested Jahangir alias Master and recovered 99.260 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 3,500 in cash, and two mobile phones. The arrested persons have been identified as Raju, Devadas and Sanketh from Maharastra; Nawab, Danveer, Adesh Sharma and Jahangir from Uttar Pradesh.

Nasar Ali alias Bhuriya and Nawab alias Guddu are still at large. Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said special teams have been sent to Uttar Pradesh to nab the remaining two accused persons.

On March 24, 2021 and the miscreants decamped with Rs 18 lakh cash and gold ornaments weighing 6 kgs. Based on the report filed by the bank manager, Prahlad Pingava, police started the investigation. So far, 3.2 kgs of gold ornaments have been recovered. The miscreants were arrested in Maharashtra.