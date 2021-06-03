STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeks probe into Sahara PF, ESI building scams

He said that his party has a strategy on when to send the CM to Lord Krishna’s birthplace. 

HYDERABAD: Prophesying that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be jailed for corruption, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he will ensure a reinvestigation into the ESI building and Sahara PF scams. He said that his party has a strategy on when to send the CM to Lord Krishna’s birthplace. 

In an informal chat with reporters at the State BJP office on Wednesday, Sanjay said, "KCR was a very corrupt when he was the Union Minister of Labour, Employment and Training in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009. There was no other minister who could have competed against him in corruption."

Stating that his team has been working on the collection of evidence of land encroachments by TRS party leaders by filing RTI applications, Sanjay said that the BJP will build a movement to fight against the government. He also said that former minister Eatela Rajender is likely to join the saffron party in a week. 

