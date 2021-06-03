Telangana HC tells state government to exempt lawyers from COVID lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to exempt lawyers, their clerks and stenos from the lockdown. It also directed the lawyers not to misuse the facility to be extended to them.

The court said that the police should allow movement of lawyers based on the ID cards issued by the Bar Council of India. The movement of lawyers across State borders should also not be obstructed. The court said it would take a serious view if lawyers are humiliated for coming out during lockdown hours. The hearing on the petition filed by lawyers was adjourned to June 8.

