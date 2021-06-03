Telangana: Twitterati reach out to IT minister KT Rama Rao for land issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After requests for COVID-19 medicines and treatment, people in the State are now approaching IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter for rectification of land records.

When the State government announced that the Rythu Bandhu amounts would be deposited in the bank accounts of farmers from June 25, many started posting photos of their pattadar passbooks and mistakes on land records on Twitter by tagging the Minister. The Minister, in turn has been referring the matter to the concerned District Collectors.

On Wednesday, a woman tweeted, "My father-in-law's father sold a small part of his land in 2004, but in Dharani it shows as if the whole land is sold out. Please look at the updated passbook and Dharani portal pictures attached; you can see the difference. Please look into the issue ASAP [sic]."