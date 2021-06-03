STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YS Sharmila urges people to unite against ruling TRS in Telangana

She stated that the pink party, after coming to power, turned a blind eye to the dreams of those 1,200 people who sacrificed their lives for a separate Telangana.

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:23 AM

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

 HYDERABAD/ MEDAK: Urging the people of Telangana to take up another movement to get the TRS government fulfil its poll promises, YS Sharmila stated that though it has been seven years since the formation of the State, Telanganites have not yet received what they deserve.

The daughter of former AP Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy also stated that the pink party, after coming to power, turned a blind eye to the dreams of those 1,200 people who sacrificed their lives for a separate Telangana.

"Youngsters like Srikanthachari and Yadayya joined the Telangana movement hoping that they would get employment opportunities after the formation of a new State. They gave their lives for this. Now, though it’s been seven years since the birth of Telangana, youth, like Venkatesh and Sunil Nayak, are still forced to sacrifice their lives due to lack of jobs," she said. 

On Wednesday, Sharmila visited the family members of Kottamu Venkatesh, an unemployed youth who took his life by suicide at Veldhurthi mandal, on the occasion of Telangana formation day.

Speaking to the media, she demanded that the government issue notifications for filling the 1,91,000 vacant positions in the State. Later in the day, she paid homage to the Telangana martyrs memorial at Gun Park.

YS Sharmila Telangana government TRS
